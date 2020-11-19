Patton Kizzire hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kizzire finished his round tied for 2nd at 5 under with Peter Malnati, Rory Sabbatini, Adam Long, and Cameron Tringale; Matt Wallace is in 1st at 6 under; and Andrew Landry, Charles Howell III, Kevin Kisner, Aaron Baddeley, Bernd Wiesberger, Camilo Villegas, Zach Johnson, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 7th at 4 under.

Patton Kizzire hit his tee shot 258 yards to the fairway bunker on the 417-yard par-4 first. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Patton Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to even for the round.

On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

Kizzire missed the green on his first shot on the 223-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 15 yards for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kizzire hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 13th. This moved Kizzire to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Kizzire hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Kizzire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kizzire to 4 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 5 under for the round.