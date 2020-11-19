-
Patrick Rodgers posts bogey-free 3-under 69 l in the first round of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 19, 2020
Patrick Rodgers hit 2 of 2 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.
On the par-5 eighth, Patrick Rodgers's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Patrick Rodgers to 3 under for the round.
