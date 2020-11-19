-
Nick Watney shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Nick Watney hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 5 over for the tournament.
On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Watney's tee shot went 209 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot went 6 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 14th, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 5 over for the round.
On the par-5 15th, Watney's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 4 over for the round.
After a 263 yard drive on the 417-yard par-4 first, Watney chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Watney to 5 over for the round.
On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Watney reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 4 over for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Watney to 5 over for the round.
