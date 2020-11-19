-
Nick Taylor shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Nick Taylor hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.
On his tee stroke on the 418-yard par-4 10th, Taylor went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 11th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Taylor to 2 over for the round.
Taylor got a double bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Taylor to 4 over for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 over for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 first, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 4 over for the round.
At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Taylor hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 over for the round.
