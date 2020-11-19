-
Bogey-free 2-under 68 by Nate Lashley in the first round at the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Nate Lashley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey.
On the par-4 fourth, Nate Lashley's 153 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Nate Lashley to 1 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Lashley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.
