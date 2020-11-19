In his first round at the RSM Classic, Michael Kim hit 4 of 12 fairways and 7 of 16 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 over for the tournament.

At the 418-yard par-4 10th, Kim got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.

At the 425-yard par-4 11th, Kim got on in 5 and missed his triple bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt quadruple bogey. This moved Kim to 6 over for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 7 over for the round.

At the 415-yard par-4 second, Kim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kim to 8 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Kim's tee shot went 175 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 9 over for the round.

At the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Kim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kim to 10 over for the round.

At the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Kim's tee shot went 278 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 235 yards to the native area, his third shot went 42 yards to the primary rough, his fourth shot was a drop, and his approach went 39 yards to the green where he two putted for double bogey. This moved him to 12 over for the round.