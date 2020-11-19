-
Michael Hebert shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 19, 2020
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Michael Hebert hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.
At the 415-yard par-4 second, Hebert got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hebert to 1 over for the round.
On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Hebert hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hebert at 2 over for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Hebert chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hebert to 1 over for the round.
