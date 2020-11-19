-
Maverick McNealy shoots 7-over 77 in round one of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Maverick McNealy hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 7 over for the tournament.
On the 417-yard par-4 first, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving McNealy to 1 over for the round.
McNealy got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 2 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 12th, McNealy's tee shot went 194 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 15 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 13th, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 5 over for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved McNealy to 6 over for the round.
McNealy got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 7 over for the round.
