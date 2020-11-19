-
Bogey-free, even-par first round for Matthew NeSmith at the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Matthew NeSmith hit 1 of 2 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.
After a 270 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 eighth, Matthew NeSmith chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matthew NeSmith to even for the round.
