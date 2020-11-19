-
Matthew Fitzpatrick putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 first round in the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Matthew Fitzpatrick hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Matthew Fitzpatrick reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matthew Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Fitzpatrick had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 first, Fitzpatrick had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 third, Fitzpatrick's tee shot went 204 yards to the right intermediate rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
