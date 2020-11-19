  • Matt Wallace shoots 6-under 64 in round one of the RSM Classic

  • In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2020, Matt Wallace sinks a 30-foot putt to save par at the par-4 18th hole of the Sea Island Resort Seaside Course.
    Highlights

    Matt Wallace sinks 30-footer to save par at The RSM Classic

    In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2020, Matt Wallace sinks a 30-foot putt to save par at the par-4 18th hole of the Sea Island Resort Seaside Course.