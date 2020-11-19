Matt Wallace hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Wallace had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Wallace's 128 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Wallace's tee shot went 183 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 46 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Wallace reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Wallace chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 3 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Wallace chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Wallace had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wallace to 5 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 14th, Wallace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to 4 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Wallace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 5 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Wallace hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 6 under for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 18th, Wallace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-foot putt saving par. This put Wallace at 6 under for the round.