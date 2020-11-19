In his first round at the RSM Classic, Matt Jones hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.

Jones got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Jones to 1 over for the round.

Jones tee shot went 175 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Jones to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Jones's 157 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 1 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Jones chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to even-par for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Jones chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Jones had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jones to 3 under for the round.

Jones tee shot went 188 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Jones to 2 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Jones reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 3 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Jones chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 4 under for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 407-yard par-4 16th, Jones chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jones to 3 under for the round.