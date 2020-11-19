-
Mark Hubbard shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 19, 2020
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Mark Hubbard hit 14 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.
On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Hubbard hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hubbard at 1 over for the round.
Hubbard got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 192-yard par-3 17th green, Hubbard suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hubbard at 3 over for the round.
On the 470-yard par-4 18th, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 4 over for the round.
