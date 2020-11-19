In his first round at the RSM Classic, Lucas Glover hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

At the 417-yard par-4 first, Glover got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 third, Glover hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to even-par for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Glover hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 seventh. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.

On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Glover reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to even for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Glover's 134 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Glover had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.

Glover got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 1 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Glover got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Glover to even-par for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 16th, Glover had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Glover to 2 over for the round.