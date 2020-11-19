-
6-over 76 by Lee Westwood in first round of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Lee Westwood hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament.
On the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Westwood reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Westwood to 1 under for the round.
Westwood got a double bogey on the 425-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Westwood to 1 over for the round.
After a 311 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Westwood chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Westwood to 2 over for the round.
On the 470-yard par-4 18th, Westwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westwood to 6 over for the round.
