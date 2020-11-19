Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

After a drive to the left rough on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Kyoung-Hoon Lee had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kyoung-Hoon Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 16th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to even for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 18th, Lee chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Lee's 160 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his third shot into the native area, Lee hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 seventh. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Lee chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.