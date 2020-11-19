Kyle Stanley hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.

At the 204-yard par-3 third, Stanley hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Stanley had a 77 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Stanley missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Stanley to 2 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Stanley chipped his fifth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 10th, Stanley had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and two putting, moving Stanley to even for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Stanley's 104 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Stanley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Stanley had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stanley to 3 under for the round.