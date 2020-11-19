-
Kevin Tway shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Kevin Tway hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.
On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Tway's tee shot went 211 yards to the left rough and his approach went 46 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 third, Tway hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Tway at 4 over for the round.
Tway got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 5 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 179-yard par-3 sixth green, Tway suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Tway at 6 over for the round.
After a 311 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Tway chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 5 over for the round.
After a 328 yard drive on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Tway chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 4 over for the round.
