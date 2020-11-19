-
Kevin Streelman putts well in round one of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 19, 2020
Kevin Streelman hit 1 of 2 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.
On the 529-yard par-5 eighth, Kevin Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Kevin Streelman to even for the round.
