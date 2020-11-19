In his first round at the RSM Classic, Kevin Stadler hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.

Stadler got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stadler to 1 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Stadler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stadler to even-par for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 first, Stadler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stadler to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Stadler hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 415-yard par-4 second. This moved Stadler to 2 over for the round.

Stadler tee shot went 203 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 42 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Stadler to 3 over for the round.

Stadler got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stadler to 4 over for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Stadler chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stadler to 3 over for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Stadler chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stadler to 2 over for the round.