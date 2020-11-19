-
Keith Mitchell shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Keith Mitchell hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.
Mitchell tee shot went 212 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Mitchell to 1 over for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to even for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
