Bogey-free 5-under 67 by Keegan Bradley in the first round at the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Keegan Bradley sinks putt for eagle from off the green at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2020, Keegan Bradley sinks a putt from off the green to make eagle at the par-5 8th hole of the Sea Island Resort Plantation Course.
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Keegan Bradley hit 2 of 2 fairways and 0 of 2 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.
At the par-5 eighth, Keegan Bradley chipped in his third shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Keegan Bradley to 5 under for the round.
