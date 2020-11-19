-
K.J. Choi shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
K.J. Choi rolls in birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2020, K.J. Choi makes a 16-foot birdie putt at the par-3 17th hole at the Sea Island Resort Seaside Course.
In his first round at the RSM Classic, K.J. Choi hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.
Choi got a double bogey on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Choi to 2 over for the round.
At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Choi hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Choi to 1 over for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 12th, Choi got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 5 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Choi to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Choi's 135 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Choi to 2 over for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Choi reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Choi to 1 over for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Choi hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Choi to even-par for the round.
Choi hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Choi to 1 over for the round.
