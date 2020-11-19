Joseph Bramlett hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Bramlett hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 417-yard par-4 first. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Bramlett's tee shot went 183 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 45 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Bramlett missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Bramlett to 2 over for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Bramlett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bramlett to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Bramlett had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Bramlett's 135 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 3 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Bramlett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to 2 over for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.