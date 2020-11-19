-
Strong putting brings Jonathan Byrd an even-par round one of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Jonathan Byrd hit 2 of 2 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.
On the 623-yard par-5 fourth, Jonathan Byrd had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and one putting. This moved Jonathan Byrd to 2 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 eighth hole, Byrd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to even for the round.
