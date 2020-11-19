-
Bogey-free 3-under 69 by John Huh in the first round at the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RSM Classic, John Huh hit 2 of 2 fairways and 1 of 2 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey.
After a 276 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 eighth, John Huh chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved John Huh to 3 under for the round.
