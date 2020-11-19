-
Joey Garber shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 19, 2020
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Joey Garber hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.
After a 283 yard drive on the 425-yard par-4 11th, Garber chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Garber to 1 over for the round.
Garber got a double bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Garber to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Garber hit his 208 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Garber to 2 over for the round.
At the 417-yard par-4 first, Garber got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Garber to 3 over for the round.
On the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Garber had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Garber to 4 over for the round.
