-
-
Jim Herman putts well in round one of the RSM Classic
-
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 19, 2020
-
Highlights
Jim Herman holes long birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2020, Jim Herman makes a 28-foot birdie putt at the par-4 18th hole of the Sea Island Resort Seaside Course.
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Jim Herman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Jim Herman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Jim Herman to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Herman's 146 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Herman hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 15th. This moved Herman to 3 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Herman hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 4 under for the round.
On the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Herman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 5 under for the round.
Herman got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.