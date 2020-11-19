-
Jhonattan Vegas putts well but delivers a 3-over 75 first round in the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 19, 2020
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Jhonattan Vegas hit 1 of 2 fairways and 0 of 2 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey.
At the par-5 eighth, Jhonattan Vegas chipped in his fourth shot from 9 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Jhonattan Vegas to 3 over for the round.
