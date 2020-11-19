-
Jason Kokrak shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Kokrak taps in for birdie at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2020, Jason Kokrak makes a 4-foot birdie putt at the par-5 15th hole of the Sea Island Resort Seaside Course.
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Jason Kokrak hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament.
At the 415-yard par-4 second, Kokrak got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kokrak to 1 over for the round.
Kokrak tee shot went 197 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kokrak to 2 over for the round.
Kokrak got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 3 over for the round.
After a 336 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Kokrak chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 2 over for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Kokrak got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kokrak to 3 over for the round.
On the 418-yard par-4 10th, Kokrak had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Kokrak to 5 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kokrak hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th. This moved Kokrak to 6 over for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Kokrak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kokrak to 5 over for the round.
