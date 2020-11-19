In his first round at the RSM Classic, Jason Kokrak hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament.

At the 415-yard par-4 second, Kokrak got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kokrak to 1 over for the round.

Kokrak tee shot went 197 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kokrak to 2 over for the round.

Kokrak got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 3 over for the round.

After a 336 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Kokrak chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 2 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Kokrak got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kokrak to 3 over for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 10th, Kokrak had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Kokrak to 5 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kokrak hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th. This moved Kokrak to 6 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Kokrak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kokrak to 5 over for the round.