  • Jason Kokrak shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the RSM Classic

  • In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2020, Jason Kokrak makes a 4-foot birdie putt at the par-5 15th hole of the Sea Island Resort Seaside Course.
    Highlights

    Jason Kokrak taps in for birdie at The RSM Classic

    In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2020, Jason Kokrak makes a 4-foot birdie putt at the par-5 15th hole of the Sea Island Resort Seaside Course.