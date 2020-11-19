-
Jason Dufner shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Jason Dufner hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.
Dufner got a bogey on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Dufner's 127 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to even-par for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Dufner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Dufner hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Dufner at even for the round.
On the 470-yard par-4 18th, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Dufner to 1 over for the round.
