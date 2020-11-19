-
Jason Day comes back from a rocky start in round one of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Day’s nice approach leads to birdie at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2020, Jason Day lands his 163-yard approach 8 feet from the cup at the par-4 18th hole of the Sea Island Resort Seaside Course. He would make the putt for birdie.
Jason Day hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish.
After a tee shot at the 179-yard par-3 sixth green, Jason Day suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Jason Day at 1 over for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Day reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to even for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Day had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.
