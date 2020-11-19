-
Jamie Lovemark shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Jamie Lovemark hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament.
Lovemark tee shot went 204 yards to the right rough and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lovemark to 1 over for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Lovemark got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Lovemark to 3 over for the round.
At the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Lovemark got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lovemark to 4 over for the round.
At the 418-yard par-4 10th, Lovemark got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lovemark to 5 over for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 12th, Lovemark got to the green in 2 and sunk a 33-foot putt to save par. This put Lovemark at 5 over for the round.
