J.J. Spaun comes back from a rocky start in round one of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
J.J. Spaun hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish.
On the 418-yard par-4 10th, J.J. Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving J.J. Spaun to 1 over for the round.
At the 565-yard par-5 15th, Spaun got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Spaun to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Spaun had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to even for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Spaun chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.
On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Spaun reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.
