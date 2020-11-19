-
Ian Poulter shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ian Poulter sticks tee shot to set up birdie at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2020, Ian Poulter lands his 169-yard tee shot right by the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-3 17th hole of the Sea Island Resort Seaside Course.
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Ian Poulter hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.
On the 204-yard par-3 third, Poulter's tee shot went 168 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Poulter chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Poulter to even-par for the round.
On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Poulter hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Poulter at 1 over for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Poulter reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to even for the round.
