Hunter Mahan hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Mahan hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 415-yard par-4 second. This moved Mahan to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Mahan had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mahan to even for the round.

On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Mahan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mahan to 1 under for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Mahan hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Mahan to 2 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Mahan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and put Mahan at 3 under for the round.

Mahan his second shot went 84 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Mahan to 1 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 14th, Mahan had a double bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting, moving Mahan to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Mahan hit an approach shot from 221 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mahan to even-par for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 18th, Mahan reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Mahan at 1 under for the round.