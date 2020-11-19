-
Hudson Swafford shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hudson Swafford sinks birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2020, Hudson Swafford makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-5 15th hole of the Sea Island Resort Seaside Course.
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Hudson Swafford hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.
At the 415-yard par-4 second, Swafford got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Swafford to 1 over for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Swafford got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Swafford to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Swafford's 92 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 1 over for the round.
At the 418-yard par-4 10th, Swafford got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Swafford to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Swafford had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 over for the round.
Swafford tee shot went 196 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Swafford to 2 over for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Swafford reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 over for the round.
Swafford got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Swafford to 2 over for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Swafford reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 over for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 407-yard par-4 16th, Swafford chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Swafford to 2 over for the round.
