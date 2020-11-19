In his first round at the RSM Classic, Hudson Swafford hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.

At the 415-yard par-4 second, Swafford got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Swafford to 1 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Swafford got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Swafford to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Swafford's 92 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 1 over for the round.

At the 418-yard par-4 10th, Swafford got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Swafford to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Swafford had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 over for the round.

Swafford tee shot went 196 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Swafford to 2 over for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Swafford reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 over for the round.

Swafford got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Swafford to 2 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Swafford reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 over for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 407-yard par-4 16th, Swafford chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Swafford to 2 over for the round.