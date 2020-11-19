-
-
Henrik Stenson shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the RSM Classic
-
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 19, 2020
Henrik Stenson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.
After a 241 yard drive on the 417-yard par-4 first, Stenson chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stenson to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Stenson hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 seventh. This moved Stenson to 1 under for the round.
At the 418-yard par-4 10th, Stenson got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Stenson to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to native area on the par-5 15th, Stenson hit his 161 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stenson to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Stenson had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stenson to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.