Harry Higgs putts well but delivers a 3-over 75 first round in the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 19, 2020
Highlights
Harry Higgs sinks birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2020, Harry Higgs rolls in a putt for birdie at the par-4 10th hole of the Sea Island Resort Plantation Course. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Harry Higgs hit 1 of 2 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, and finished the round bogey free.
On the 529-yard par-5 eighth hole, Harry Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harry Higgs to 3 over for the round.
