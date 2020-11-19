  • Harry Higgs putts well but delivers a 3-over 75 first round in the RSM Classic

  • In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2020, Harry Higgs rolls in a putt for birdie at the par-4 10th hole of the Sea Island Resort Plantation Course. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Harry Higgs sinks birdie putt at The RSM Classic

