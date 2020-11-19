In his first round at the RSM Classic, Harris English hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.

English got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to even-par for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, English chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, English hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left English to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, English's 150 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, English had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 3 under for the round.

English's tee shot went 257 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 170 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 408-yard par-4 13th. This moved English to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, English's 123 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 3 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, English reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 4 under for the round.