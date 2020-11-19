-
-
Harold Varner III putts well but delivers a 3-over 75 first round in the RSM Classic
-
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 19, 2020
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Harold Varner III hit 2 of 2 fairways and 1 of 2 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey.
On the 529-yard par-5 eighth hole, Harold Varner III reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harold Varner III to 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.