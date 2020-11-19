-
Emiliano Grillo shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Emiliano Grillo hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Grillo had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.
Grillo stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 192-yard par-3 17th. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Grillo to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Grillo's 147 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 5 under for the round.
Grillo tee shot went 172 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Grillo to 4 under for the round.
