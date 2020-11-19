-
Dylan Frittelli putts well but delivers a 4-over 76 first round in the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Dylan Frittelli hit 2 of 2 fairways and 1 of 2 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-5 eighth hole, Dylan Frittelli hit an approach shot from 207 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Dylan Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
