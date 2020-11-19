-
Denny McCarthy putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 first round in the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 19, 2020
Denny McCarthy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Denny McCarthy hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 417-yard par-4 first. This moved Denny McCarthy to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, McCarthy had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.
On the par-4 14th, McCarthy's 89 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.
