Davis Thompson putts well but delivers a 5-over 77 first round in the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 19, 2020
Davis Thompson on his relationship with Harris English before The RSM Classic
Prior to The RSM Classic 2020, University of Georgia senior Davis Thompson talks about former UGA Bulldog Harris English’s guidance and the relationship they’ve developed.
Davis Thompson hit 2 of 2 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, and finished the round bogey free.
On the 529-yard par-5 eighth hole, Davis Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis Thompson to 4 over for the round.
