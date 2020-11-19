-
Danny Willett putts well in round one of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Danny Willett hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.
Danny Willett got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Danny Willett to 1 over for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Willett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to even-par for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Willett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 55-foot putt for eagle. This put Willett at 2 under for the round.
On the 470-yard par-4 18th, Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willett to 1 under for the round.
Willett's tee shot went 296 yards to the native area and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 409-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Willett to even for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Willett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.
