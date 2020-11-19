-
D.J. Trahan shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RSM Classic, D.J. Trahan hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.
On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Trahan's tee shot went 199 yards to the right rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Trahan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trahan to even-par for the round.
Trahan got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Trahan to 1 over for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 third, Trahan's tee shot went 168 yards to the right rough and his approach went 52 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Trahan hit an approach shot from 77 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trahan to 1 over for the round.
At the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Trahan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Trahan to 2 over for the round.
