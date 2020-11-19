-
D.A. Points putts well but delivers a 3-over 75 first round in the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
D.A. Points hit 1 of 2 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.
On the 529-yard par-5 eighth, D.A. Points had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved D.A. Points to even for the round.
