Corey Conners shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Corey Conners hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.
On the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Conners chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Conners chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.
Conners missed the green on his first shot on the 223-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 21 yards for birdie. This moved Conners to 4 under for the round.
At the 408-yard par-4 13th, Conners got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.
