Chris Kirk finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Chris Kirk hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament.
At the 425-yard par-4 11th, Kirk reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Kirk at 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Kirk tee shot went 168 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 71 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Kirk's 129 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to even-par for the round.
